Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of famous Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, attended the prestigious US Open tennis tournament currently being held in New York. During her visit to this major sports competition, she shared a series of photos taken from the arena with her fans on her personal social media pages.

Antonela Roccuzzo's photos captured in the tournament atmosphere quickly attracted the attention of her followers. Various warm thoughts and comments were left by fans under the post.

However, among the comments written on this publication, the reaction of Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of famous Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, aroused special interest.

Georgina Rodriguez expressed her opinion briefly and sincerely under the photo posted by Antonela Roccuzzo, leaving a comment saying “How beautiful”.

This simple and warm gesture did not go unnoticed by social media users. After all, in the world of football, the names of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been mentioned together with a unique rivalry for many years. Therefore, such a friendly relationship between their family members also sparked interest among football fans.