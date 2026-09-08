La Liga Sensation: Alaves Boss Named Manager of the Month

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La Liga Sensation: Alaves Boss Named Manager of the Month

A surprising and truly sensational development has been recorded in the Spanish La Liga since the start of the season. Quique Sánchez Flores, the head coach of Alaves, has won the La Liga Manager of the Month award for August. In the voting process, he outperformed world football giants such as Real Madrid manager José Mourinho and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. Such a fierce start to the championship by a modest club is stunning the entire Spanish football community. So, what victories did the team under Flores achieve in August and September, and what position have they climbed to in the league table? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — all the details of Alaves' incredible run, points collected, and their status in the standings.

A result that left the giants behind and intense competition

This recognition for the specialist has disrupted the traditional balance of power in La Liga:

  • Victory over Mourinho and Flick: The managers of giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have squads worth millions of euros, unexpectedly finished behind the Alaves head coach;

  • Tactical stability: Quique Sánchez Flores was able to form a maximally solid and productive team from a squad with modest resources;

  • Recognition from fans and experts: In the official poll, experts rated Flores' results as the highest achievement of August.

“Despite the big names and expensive squads, the willpower and tactical discipline shown by Alaves on the pitch were absolutely unrivaled this month,” say Spanish football analytical reviews.

Alaves' winning march: From August results to 5 goals in September

The team's performance at the start of the new season has become a true symbol of resilience:

  • Undefeated stride in August: Alaves played three matches in La Liga in August, defeating Getafe 3-0, drawing 1-1 away against Rayo Vallecano, and securing an important 1-0 victory over dangerous rivals Villarreal;

  • September goal show: The successful streak did not stop in autumn — in September, Flores' charges scored 5 goals against Osasuna, celebrating a spectacular 5-2 victory;

  • Balance of attack and defense: The club is managing not only to defend in an organized manner but also to utilize chances in the opponent's penalty area with high precision.

The main resolution and the sensational position in the La Liga table

The most important issue that interests many football fans is which position these successful games have brought Alaves to in the tournament table. The most important resolution and conclusion is that, thanks to the series of victories, the team has brought its points tally to 10 . At the moment, Alaves occupies a clear 2nd place in the Spanish La Liga standings and is competing on equal terms with the leaders.

Do you think Alaves, led by Quique Sánchez Flores, can seriously fight for a UEFA Champions League spot this season, or will the big clubs reclaim their positions over time? How do you rate the fact that the Real Madrid and Barcelona managers were left behind? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational football news with La Liga fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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