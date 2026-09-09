Lamine Yamal spoke with Frenkie de Jong ahead of the match against Feyenoord

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Lamine Yamal spoke with Frenkie de Jong ahead of the match against Feyenoord

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts ahead of the Champions League match against Rotterdam's Feyenoord. The talented footballer, who has just turned 19, emphasized that the game against the Dutch opponent will be an important test in his career. This encounter represents a new club-level experience for the young player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Lamine Yamal consulted with his teammate Frenkie de Jong to get detailed information about the upcoming opponent. Although Yamal has previously played at De Kuip stadium with the Spanish national team, he has not yet faced Feyenoord at the club level. Therefore, he wanted to know more about the team environment and the opponent's capabilities.

De Jong's advice and the opponent's history

During the conversation, former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong reminded the young Spaniard about his football roots and the fierce rivalry. As Yamal recalls with a laugh, his experienced teammate explained the importance of matches against Feyenoord in his own unique way. De Jong specifically noted that he supports Ajax and that Feyenoord is their main arch-rival.

"Frenkie told me that he supports Ajax and that Feyenoord is the main rival," — the publication quotes Yamal as saying. The young winger also added that he always enjoys playing against unfamiliar teams and that it gives him extra motivation.

New status at Barcelona

Ahead of the match against the Rotterdam club, Lamine Yamal also touched upon his growing status within the Catalan side. Despite being only 19, his appointment as the team's fifth captain is evidence of his rising influence in the squad. The young footballer also spoke about the leaders who serve as role models for him in difficult situations and on the pitch.

According to the source, Lamine Yamal identified Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, and Eric Garcia as his primary values and role models. The team's young star expressed his desire to continue developing with the support of these experienced players and his readiness to defend Barcelona's honor in Champions League matches.

Lamine YamalFrenkie de JongFeyenoordBarcelonaChampions League
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