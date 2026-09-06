Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold

·79·World
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold

An unusual dispute has erupted in the Milas district of Turkey's Mugla province following a lavish wedding. It is reported that after three days and nights of celebrations, gold and jewelry worth an estimated 4–5 million lira worn by the bride have gone missing.

After the groom's relatives noticed that both the bride and the gold were gone, they contacted law enforcement. As part of the investigation, the bride, an Uzbek citizen, was detained, but she stated that she does not consider herself guilty.

The bride claims she went to her mother's house and only took 20 quarter-gold coins and 226,000 lira with her. Despite a search of her residence, the other missing valuables have not been found.

The whereabouts of the gold and jewelry, valued at 4–5 million lira, remain unknown. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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Kamola Shuhratova
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