A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age

New approaches to strengthening the social protection of vulnerable families were outlined at the meeting. The National Social Protection Agency was instructed to revise the system for including vulnerable population groups in the "social register" by the end of the year. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the President's press secretary, Sherzod Asadov.

Under the new procedure, family assessment will not focus solely on the level of income. Factors such as chronic illnesses, disability, having many children, and the migration of one of the family members for work abroad will also be taken into account.

To this end, it is planned to transition to a multidimensional assessment system for determining vulnerability. This is intended to collectively consider several factors affecting the social condition of a family.

The meeting also noted that the poverty rate in the country has dropped to 3.9 percent. However, among families with children under the age of 3, this figure averages 6.5 percent.

The President stated that to support such families, a system will be created to provide parents with opportunities to work and earn an income from home or within their neighborhood.

"We will establish a system that provides parents on childcare leave with employment and income at home or in their neighborhood," the President said.