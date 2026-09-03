A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age

·0·Society
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age

New approaches to strengthening the social protection of vulnerable families were outlined at the meeting. The National Social Protection Agency was instructed to revise the system for including vulnerable population groups in the "social register" by the end of the year. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the President's press secretary, Sherzod Asadov.

Under the new procedure, family assessment will not focus solely on the level of income. Factors such as chronic illnesses, disability, having many children, and the migration of one of the family members for work abroad will also be taken into account.

To this end, it is planned to transition to a multidimensional assessment system for determining vulnerability. This is intended to collectively consider several factors affecting the social condition of a family.

The meeting also noted that the poverty rate in the country has dropped to 3.9 percent. However, among families with children under the age of 3, this figure averages 6.5 percent.

The President stated that to support such families, a system will be created to provide parents with opportunities to work and earn an income from home or within their neighborhood.

"We will establish a system that provides parents on childcare leave with employment and income at home or in their neighborhood," the President said.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

10 "Magic" Phrases That Can Change a Child's Destiny: For Parents10 "Magic" Phrases That Can Change a Child's Destiny: For ParentsToday, 11:14In Karshi, 21-year-old college student snatches a girl's phone and fleesIn Karshi, 21-year-old college student snatches a girl's phone and fleesToday, 10:21"I went to my beloved one night...": Independence Day celebrated with lively dances at the service complex"I went to my beloved one night...": Independence Day celebrated with lively dances at the service complexToday, 08:44An unexpected surprise: How friends congratulated Abdulla Qurbonov on his birthday?An unexpected surprise: How friends congratulated Abdulla Qurbonov on his birthday?Today, 08:20Unexpected «cold shower» at «Seoul Mun»: fountain floods dining customers (video)Unexpected «cold shower» at «Seoul Mun»: fountain floods dining customers (video)Today, 06:50Gold jewelry hidden in shoe heels: These precious items were interceptedGold jewelry hidden in shoe heels: These precious items were interceptedToday, 06:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan