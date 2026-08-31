9 Golden Rules to Protect Girls: Mothers Must Teach These to Their Daughters!

·6·For Life
9 Golden Rules to Protect Girls: Mothers Must Teach These to Their Daughters!

In Eastern upbringing and our national values, a girl's modesty, shyness, and culture of behavior in society have always been considered the face and mirror of the family. In the modern world, along with morality, ensuring the personal inviolability and safety of girls is coming to the fore.

According to experts and experienced educators, instilling correct boundaries, protection rules, and Eastern grace into a girl's mind from an early age serves as an important foundation for her future life.

9 Important Rules in Raising a Girl

Main guidelines recommended for every parent to instill in their daughter:

  • 1. Etiquette of bending and moving: When bending down to pick something up from the ground, make it a habit to first cover the chest area with your hand, or instead of bending over, squat by bending your knees to retrieve it;

  • 2. Culture of sitting: Especially in a gathering in front of men or elders, avoid sitting with crossed legs; instead, sit with your legs close together and compact;

  • 3. Etiquette on stairs: If a man is coming up from behind while you are climbing the stairs, stop to the side and let him pass to prevent uncomfortable situations;

  • 4. Personal safety (Elevators and stairs): Never enter an elevator or desolate staircases alone with unfamiliar men; wait for a safe opportunity;

  • 5. Modesty in laughter and voice: Express emotions in public places not with a loud voice and outbursts of laughter, but with a calm, gentle smile;

  • 6. Mahram boundaries and distance: Avoid shaking hands and maintain a distance from non-mahram relatives (male cousins such as paternal and maternal uncles' sons);

  • 7. Physical distance in communication: Always maintain physical distance when having necessary conversations with men;

  • 8. Personal boundaries with relatives: Respect and demand personal boundaries within the framework of etiquette even among close relatives;

  • 9. Seriousness on the street: Refrain from excessive joking and casual behavior in public places and streets, strictly adhering to rules of morality.

The Foundation of Family Happiness and Grace

These rules are not merely restrictions, but rather a strong shield protecting a girl's honor, dignity, chastity, and high reputation in society.

Parents who can teach such wonderful qualities to their daughter raise not only a modest individual, but also an independent and cultured person who can ensure her own safety under any circumstances.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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