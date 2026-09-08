Reason behind the conflict between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev revealed
Undefeated star of the world's most prestigious fighting league, the UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov has spoken openly about the misunderstanding and conflict that occurred in 2022 with his colleague Khamzat Chimaev. At that time, both fighters held undefeated records, and a potential clash between them in the octagon was one of the most anticipated matchups in the entire combat sports world. Over time, the Kazakh athlete shed light in detail on the situation regarding Chimaev and why the fight never took place. So, what actually lay behind the dispute that started on social media, and how did the change in weight classes affect the fight? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — Rakhmonov's sharp response concerning Chimaev and his firm stance on the weight issue.
Reasons for the social media dispute and fake hype
The unpleasant conflict between the athletes flared up after a minor statement:
Acknowledgment of skills: In a 2022 interview, Shavkat Rakhmonov emphasized that he admired Khamzat's wrestling technique and skills;
Chimaev's sharp reaction: However, in response to this sincere recognition, Khamzat posted a sarcastic comment on the network saying "Who is this kid?", which he deleted shortly after;
Artificial hype: According to Rakhmonov, all the actions taken by Chimaev at the time were simply orchestrated for artificial hype and to grab attention.
"It was interesting, but Khamzat was creating hype back then. We had records, both of us were undefeated. A conflict started between us after that, but I can't remember why it was necessary," Shavkat Rahmonov says.
The main resolution and firm choice of weight class
The most pressing question that interested many fight fans was why these two undefeated fighters did not meet in the octagon and whether this bout could take place in the future. The most important resolution and conclusion is that the move of Khamzat Chimaev to the 84 kg middleweight division canceled all plans for this matchup. Shavkat Rahmonov stated that he will remain in his weight class and has no intention of chasing after unnecessary disputes:
Comfortable weight limit: Shavkat feels completely comfortable in the 77 kg weight division;
Reason for not moving up to middleweight: He explained that he does not have a naturally large enough frame to move up to 84 kg;
Abandoning pointless struggles: Rakhmonov firmly emphasized that there is no sense in "chasing empty talk" under conditions unfavorable to him.
In your opinion, if Shavkat Rahmonov and Khamzat Chimaev had stepped into the octagon in the 77 kg weight division, which fighter would have won this super bout? Leave your guesses and comments below, and share this important MMA analysis with all combat sports fans!
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