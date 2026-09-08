Reason behind the conflict between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev revealed

Undefeated star of the world's most prestigious fighting league, the UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov has spoken openly about the misunderstanding and conflict that occurred in 2022 with his colleague Khamzat Chimaev. At that time, both fighters held undefeated records, and a potential clash between them in the octagon was one of the most anticipated matchups in the entire combat sports world. Over time, the Kazakh athlete shed light in detail on the situation regarding Chimaev and why the fight never took place. So, what actually lay behind the dispute that started on social media, and how did the change in weight classes affect the fight? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — Rakhmonov's sharp response concerning Chimaev and his firm stance on the weight issue.

Reasons for the social media dispute and fake hype

The unpleasant conflict between the athletes flared up after a minor statement:

Acknowledgment of skills: In a 2022 interview, Shavkat Rakhmonov emphasized that he admired Khamzat's wrestling technique and skills;

Chimaev's sharp reaction: However, in response to this sincere recognition, Khamzat posted a sarcastic comment on the network saying "Who is this kid?", which he deleted shortly after;

Artificial hype: According to Rakhmonov, all the actions taken by Chimaev at the time were simply orchestrated for artificial hype and to grab attention.