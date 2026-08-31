Uzbek driver arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in the USA

In the US state of Ohio, a serious crime committed several years ago has been solved as a result of persistent investigations. The identity of the suspect, truck driver Shavkat Abshukurov, was determined through DNA analysis.

It is reported that the incident occurred in August 2019. At that time, a 13-year-old girl got into a truck driven by Abshukurov after leaving her home. According to investigators, the driver sexually assaulted the girl and held her against her will for some time.

Later, the girl was given 40 dollars to take a taxi and was left behind.

The investigation into the criminal case lasted several years. In 2022, law enforcement agencies were able to identify the suspect based on evidence such as phone records, geolocation, and photographs.

One of the most important pieces of evidence in the investigation was DNA analysis. Analysis conducted by experts showed that the suspect's biological sample matched the evidence in the case.

Following this, Abshukurov was arrested in 2022.

Although several years have passed, the use of modern technology and biological expertise by investigators made it possible to identify the suspect.