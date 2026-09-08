Arman Tsarukyan refuses to move up in weight after Islam Makhachev

·60·Sport
Arman Tsarukyan refuses to move up in weight after Islam Makhachev

One of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division Arman Tsarukyan addressed the possibility of a fight against former champion Islam Makhachev, stating he has no intention of rushing to move up to the 77 kg (welterweight) division after him. Although the rivalry between the two fighters has long been a focus for fans, the Armenian fighter has chosen a completely different and ambitious plan for his career. So, what historical record is Tsarukyan aiming for in the lightweight division, and why is he not in a hurry to move up? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the fighter's record, his goal for title defenses, and all the details of his statement regarding weight classes.

Historical plan in the lightweight division and the goal of an absolute record

Arman Tsarukyan wants to etch his name into history within his own division first, without being distracted by other weight classes:

  • 5 title defenses: Once Tsarukyan becomes the lightweight champion, he aims to successfully defend his championship belt at least five times;

  • Surpassing Makhachev's record: He noted that Islam Makhachev has defended his belt four times, and Arman wants to reach five to become the absolute record holder;

  • Turning point in his career: He emphasized that only after a fifth successful defense will he seriously consider ending his career or moving up to a higher weight class.

“A fight with Makhachev? No, I first want to defend the lightweight championship belt at least five times and break the record. If Islam defended it four times, I will defend it five, and then we'll see,” Tsarukyan stated firmly.

The main decision and the reason for not moving to 77 kg

The most important issue that interests many MMA fans is why Tsarukyan is refraining from clashing with Islam Makhachev in the welterweight division. The key takeaway and conclusion is that, Arman admitted that he is not physically ready to move up to the higher division at the moment. He openly stated that he still needs to significantly increase his muscle mass to compete at full strength in the 77 kg division. Therefore, he does not intend to take risks in a higher weight class before achieving his goals in the lightweight division.

Do you think Arman Tsarukyan can win the lightweight championship belt and successfully defend it five times? Do you think his decision not to rush into the 77 kg division after Islam Makhachev is correct? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting martial arts analysis with your friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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