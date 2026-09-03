Ronaldo reportedly shocked after his son spends $9 million in one week

·19·World
Ronaldo reportedly shocked after his son spends $9 million in one week

The Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldoreportedly had his 16-year-old son spend over 9 million dollars using his credit card within a single week. This was reported by the Turkish publication “Haberler”.

According to the report, Ronaldo had allowed his son to use his credit card for a period of time. However, after seeing a transaction of 1.8 million dollars on his bank account, the footballer decided to investigate the expenses.

During the investigation, it was allegedly discovered that his son had spent a total of over 9 million dollars on supercars and other luxury items in just one week.

Following this, it is said that Ronaldo called his team to block the credit card and restricted his son's access to the accounts.

However, this information has not yet been Cristiano Ronaldo or his representatives officially confirmed.

For information, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. plays football like his father and is part of the Al-Nassr youth system.

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