“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure

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“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure

The Argentine star Lionel Messi's urgent announcement about ending his 20-year career with the national team at the age of 39 is causing widespread discussion around the world. Cristiano Ronaldo's close friend and famous TV presenter Piers Morgan responded quickly to the event, emphasizing that the most controversial topic in football history — the Messi vs. Ronaldo rivalry — has come to an end.

According to Morgan, the statistics at the national team level have proven the absolute superiority of the 41-year-old Portuguese star.

“Messi is second, Ronaldo is first”: Morgan's sharp statement

Piers Morgan compared the number of goals in the history of national teams on his social media pages and wrote the following:

  • Messi's final tally: “Breaking news. Lionel Messi finished his national team career with a total of 125 goals for the Argentina national team. This is the second-best result in football history”;

  • Ronaldo's absolute record:Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for the Portugal national team so far. This is the best and unreachable record in football history”;

  • Final verdict: “With this, the debate over who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in football history has been put to rest once and for all.”

Historical rivalry in national teams

The long-standing competition between the two legends in national teams looks like this in numbers:

  • 146 vs 125: Ronaldo holds the world record for international goals and continues to play for Portugal at the age of 41;

  • The end of an era: Messi's departure from the national team has officially ended the international phase of the global rivalry that has been ongoing since 2006.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPiers MorganFootballGOAT
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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