Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours

·71·Culture
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours

A concert planned to be held at Dreampark ended with an unexpected situation. The People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova, who was expected as the main guest of the event, failed to appear, causing widespread indignation among fans.

According to Dreampark employees, a similar situation had occurred last year as well. Back then, Ozodbek Nazarbekov was urgently invited to replace Yulduz Usmonova, and the concert program continued.

A similar incident repeated this year. In video comments on social networks, some spectators wrote that they had stood on their feet for nearly four hours waiting for the artist and were deeply disappointed by her failure to show up.

To lift the spirits of the gathered fans and continue the concert, the organizers invited singer Ziyoda. They also issued a video message apologizing to the fans for the inconvenience caused.

However, the main question in this situation remains open: who should have apologized to the fans — the concert organizers, the artist's administration, or the artist herself?

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)Yesterday, 10:59Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit UzbekistanBollywood King Shah Rukh Khan may visit UzbekistanYesterday, 09:01Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photoUnexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo31.08, 18:33Rashid Khalikov is getting his third son marriedRashid Khalikov is getting his third son married31.08, 18:27Global star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebrationGlobal star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebration31.08, 15:16Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeFeruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cake31.08, 12:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding