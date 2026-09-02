Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours

A concert planned to be held at Dreampark ended with an unexpected situation. The People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova, who was expected as the main guest of the event, failed to appear, causing widespread indignation among fans.

According to Dreampark employees, a similar situation had occurred last year as well. Back then, Ozodbek Nazarbekov was urgently invited to replace Yulduz Usmonova, and the concert program continued.

A similar incident repeated this year. In video comments on social networks, some spectators wrote that they had stood on their feet for nearly four hours waiting for the artist and were deeply disappointed by her failure to show up.

To lift the spirits of the gathered fans and continue the concert, the organizers invited singer Ziyoda. They also issued a video message apologizing to the fans for the inconvenience caused.

However, the main question in this situation remains open: who should have apologized to the fans — the concert organizers, the artist's administration, or the artist herself?