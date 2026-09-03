Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited

In an interview with "Afisha", actress and blogger Zebo Rakhimova spoke about where she gets the funds for her travels and shared travel recommendations for others.

According to her, advertising is the main source of income for her foreign trips. Zebo Rakhimova emphasized that she does not get paid directly for views on Instagram or YouTube.

“I earn money for my travels from advertising. That is my main source of income. Instagram or YouTube don't pay for views. I simply earn an income from ads and travel using those funds,” the actress said.

The blogger also advised those who want to travel to save a portion of their income in advance.

“If you save money for travel instead of spending what you earn on various unnecessary things, God willing, traveling is entirely possible. There are many opportunities for this nowadays. It is even possible to travel through installment plans. Of course, you can take advantage of such opportunities as long as it doesn't lead to financial difficulties later on,” Zebo Rakhimova remarked.

During the conversation, she was also asked how many countries she has traveled to so far and what number she aims to reach by the end of the year.

The actress stated that she has visited 32 countries so far. She mentioned that she plans to increase this figure to 40 by the end of the year.

“So far I have been to 32 countries. God willing, I intend to make it 40 by the end of the year. But reaching 50 will probably be difficult,” she said.