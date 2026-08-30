Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back

In daily life, making mistakes in numbers or acting hastily when transferring funds via bank cards often leads to sending money to a stranger's card. There is no need to panic in such a situation — there is a clear and working mechanism to get the money back.

The golden rule is not to waste time! The moment you notice the mistake, you should contact the official helpline of the application through which you made the payment.

What should you do to get your money back quickly?

When you call the application operator, you will be required to clearly provide the following information to cancel the payment and speed up the verification process:

Time and date of the operation: The exact hour and minute the payment was made;

Transfer amount: The exact amount of the mistakenly sent funds;

Transaction details (receipt): The receipt number saved in the payment app, along with the sender's and recipient's card numbers.

Hotlines and helplines of popular payment apps:

CLICK: +998 (71) 231-08-80

PAYME: 1350

UZUM: +998 (78) 777-07-99

PAYNET: +998 (71) 202-07-07

HUMANS: 1234

OSON: +998 (71) 207-80-80

Experts note that the faster you apply, the higher the probability of stopping the erroneous transaction and returning the funds to their rightful owner.