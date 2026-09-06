«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)

On September 5, the final stage of the «Miss World-2026» international beauty pageant took place in Vietnam. 24-year-old Joherri Mola, the representative of the Dominican Republic, won the main crown. Miss World reported this.

The finale of the contest was organized at 2 April Square in the city of Nha Trang. This year's competition featured 111 participants from various countries and regions around the world. This contest marked the 73rd edition of «Miss World» and coincided with the organization's 75th anniversary.

Joherri Mola is a teacher, journalist, public figure, and professional model. She founded the Voices of Tomorrow project in the Dominican Republic, an initiative focused on expanding English language learning opportunities for children and youth in disadvantaged communities.

The new «Miss World» received the crown from the 2025 winner, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand. This is the second victory in the history of «Miss World» for the Dominican Republic. The country previously won the contest in 1982 with Mariasela Álvarez. Thus, the Dominican Republic has won the «Miss World» crown again after 44 years.

In the contest, Elizabeth Reyes representing Spain won the title of first runner-up, and Taanusiya Chetty representing Malaysia won the title of second runner-up.