«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)

·79·Culture
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)

On September 5, the final stage of the «Miss World-2026» international beauty pageant took place in Vietnam. 24-year-old Joherri Mola, the representative of the Dominican Republic, won the main crown. Miss World reported this.

The finale of the contest was organized at 2 April Square in the city of Nha Trang. This year's competition featured 111 participants from various countries and regions around the world. This contest marked the 73rd edition of «Miss World» and coincided with the organization's 75th anniversary.

Toj kiygan va lenta taqqan tabassum qilayotgan ayol qo‘l silkitmoqda.

Joherri Mola is a teacher, journalist, public figure, and professional model. She founded the Voices of Tomorrow project in the Dominican Republic, an initiative focused on expanding English language learning opportunities for children and youth in disadvantaged communities.

The new «Miss World» received the crown from the 2025 winner, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand. This is the second victory in the history of «Miss World» for the Dominican Republic. The country previously won the contest in 1982 with Mariasela Álvarez. Thus, the Dominican Republic has won the «Miss World» crown again after 44 years.

In the contest, Elizabeth Reyes representing Spain won the title of first runner-up, and Taanusiya Chetty representing Malaysia won the title of second runner-up.

«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

An event that made social media laugh: An unexpected message from the "Wife" (video)An event that made social media laugh: An unexpected message from the "Wife" (video)Today, 20:10Afruza delights fans with her “Topolmaysiz” music video (video)Afruza delights fans with her “Topolmaysiz” music video (video)Today, 12:13Pearls of the East fascinate Qatar: Saida Mirziyoyeva opens unique exhibitions in DohaPearls of the East fascinate Qatar: Saida Mirziyoyeva opens unique exhibitions in DohaYesterday, 11:27"Viners are 'halving the bread' of comedians" — Avaz Okhun's response"Viners are 'halving the bread' of comedians" — Avaz Okhun's responseYesterday, 09:38Farangiz Abdazova celebrates her 25th birthday with her son (video)Farangiz Abdazova celebrates her 25th birthday with her son (video)Yesterday, 00:01Adiz Rajabov explained why he keeps his personal life a secret (video)Adiz Rajabov explained why he keeps his personal life a secret (video)04.09, 23:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers