Goal Fest at the Start of the UCL: Aston Villa Secures a Comeback Victory in Belgium

The 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League season officially kicked off with intense action and unexpected results. The first two matches of the continent's premier club competition have concluded, delivering true football drama to fans. England's Aston Villa engaged in a high-scoring, uncompromising battle away against Club Brugge, while in Greece, local side AEK Athens hosted Austria's LASK. So, who secured the victory in the 5-goal thriller in Belgium, and which minute decided the fate of the match in Athens? At the end of the article, we will provide all the details regarding the goalscorers and the full team lineups.

A 5-goal drama in Belgium and a vital success for the English side

The clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium was open and attacking from the very first minutes:

Rapid exchange of goals: John McGinn opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute, but Vetlesen equalized for the hosts in the 19th minute;

Decisive blow in the first half: Goals from Buendía in the 22nd minute and Jackson in the 43rd minute gave the English giants a comfortable lead going into the break;

Penalty and intrigue: In the second half, the Belgians refused to give up, with Tresoldi scoring from a penalty in the 61st minute to narrow the gap, but Aston Villa ultimately held on for a crucial 3-2 away win.

"Taking 3 points in every away game in European competitions plays a decisive role in the balance of the table," analysts noted after the match.

Tense struggle and a narrow victory in Athens

In the second match of the day, the Greek representative made good use of their home advantage:

Marin's decisive strike: The fate of the match between AEK and LASK was decided in the 21st minute — the only goal scored by Marin brought the hosts three gold-worth points;

Austrian attacks without response: No matter how hard LASK tried to restore balance, they could not break through the disciplined Greek defense, and the game ended 1-0 in favor of AEK.

Key results and match protocols

The most important aspect that interests many fans is the exact protocol of the matches and the list of players who took the field. The most important conclusion is that, in the Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa (2:3) match, the goals were scored by Vetlesen (19) and Tresoldi (61, penalty) for the hosts, and McGinn (11), Buendía (22), and Jackson (43) for the visitors. Key players such as Suzuki, Lindelöf, Torres, Wan-Bissaka, Gomes, Hemmings, and Kamara played the full match for the English side. In the second game, AEK defeated LASK 1-0 thanks to a 21st-minute goal, starting their group campaign on a high note.

In your opinion, how does Aston Villa'sdifficult and productive victory in Belgium reflect on the team's chances for the playoffs this season? How do you rate these results from the opening round? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with all sports fans!