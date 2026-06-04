Medicines Worth 1.674 Billion Soums Burned

·32·Society
Medicines Worth 1.674 Billion Soums Burned

A large quantity of medicines posing a potential risk to public health was destroyed by the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement in Fergana District.

Based on enforcement documents from the Fergana District Court for Criminal Cases, state bailiffs of the Fergana District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement carried out measures to destroy medicines that failed inspection and could not be released for circulation.

Specifically:

🔹 990 units of "Tropicamide 10 ml" seized as material evidence;

🔹 29,251 units of various expired medical drugs with a total value of 1 billion 674 million 448 thousand soums.

In accordance with legal requirements, these medicines were destroyed by incineration at a special disposal site in Fergana District, with the participation of relevant organizations and responsible officials.

The illegal return to circulation of these items, which may appear to some as ordinary boxes, ampoules, or medicines, could have posed a serious threat to human health. Therefore, alongside ensuring the execution of court documents, safeguarding public safety is also one of the key tasks of state bailiffs.

As a result, enforcement documents were fully executed, and medicines worth nearly 1.7 billion soums were legally removed from circulation.

The law was enforced. Substances threatening health were reduced to ashes in the fire.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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