Courier Arrested for Snatching Earrings from 78-Year-Old Woman

·44·Society
Courier Arrested for Snatching Earrings from 78-Year-Old Woman

According to law enforcement authorities, the incident occurred in broad daylight. A man working as a courier approached the elderly woman, gained her trust, then suddenly snatched her earrings and fled the scene. The victim reportedly sustained physical injuries during the incident.

Reports indicate that the stolen earrings are valued at approximately $3,000. Following rapid investigative measures, the suspect was identified and apprehended shortly thereafter. It was determined that he has multiple prior convictions and is registered as a dangerous recidivist.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident. The suspect has been taken into custody in accordance with procedural regulations, and an investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to establish all details of the crime.

A pair of gold patterned earrings displayed against a brown background.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major Land Fraud Scheme Foiled in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:53Several Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 DaysToday, 07:49Nearly Nine Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:39Special Water Patrol Service Launched at Charvak ReservoirToday, 07:19Medicines Worth 1.674 Billion Soums BurnedToday, 07:13Taras Shevchenko and Said Baraka Streets in Central Tashkent to Be Temporarily ClosedToday, 06:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate