Seven-Seater Skoda Peaq: First Images of New Flagship Crossover Revealed

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Seven-Seater Skoda Peaq: First Images of New Flagship Crossover Revealed

Czech automaker Skoda has officially unveiled design sketches of its new flagship, the Peaq crossover. Released ahead of the June 23 presentation in southern France, this seven-seater electric vehicle embodies the brand's new "Modern Solid" design philosophy. The car is expected to compete with models such as the Peugeot E-5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLB Electric. Autocar.co.uk reports .

The Skoda Peaq exterior features distinctive T-shaped LED lights, a grille called "Tech-Deck Face," and massive bumpers. According to Head of Design Karl Neuhold, the car's precise lines and balanced proportions give it a modern and confident look. The crossover measures 4.9 meters in length, making it 250 mm longer than the current Enyaq model and 110 mm longer than the ICE Kodiaq.

Technically, the Peaq is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. The test version is equipped with a 282 hp electric motor and an 86 kWh battery, capable of covering over 610 kilometers (380 miles) on a single charge. A dual-motor 90X version with 295 hp and a base "60" variant with 201 hp and a 59 kWh battery will also be available.

The new EV is expected to be priced between £50,000 and £60,000. This price point is significantly lower than rivals like the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90. The Skoda Peaq is scheduled to launch in late summer, marking one of the most important steps in the brand's electrification strategy.

SkodaPeaqElectric VehicleCrossoverAuto News
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Sardor Ergashev
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