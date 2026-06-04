Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled Worldwide

The Starlink team issued an official statement announcing active cooperation with law enforcement and tech companies to identify and disable terminals used in illegal activities, particularly large-scale online fraud and crypto scams. The company is taking measures to proactively block suspicious devices to ensure its services are used solely for legitimate purposes. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

These measures were prompted by the results of the first 'Anti-Fraud Week' conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice. In collaboration with the private sector, this operation dismantled cyber and crypto fraud networks in Southeast Asia. As a result, over 1.4 million fraudulent accounts were blocked, $3.8 million in cryptocurrency was frozen, and a group of criminals was arrested in Thailand.

Starlink technology has been providing high-speed internet to the most remote corners of our planet—from ships and airplanes to villages that previously lacked stable connectivity. Consequently, criminals are attempting to exploit this capability for their own gain.

Notably, United Airlines previously announced the widespread rollout of Starlink internet on its fleet. Additionally, Starlink is expected to be granted permission to participate in mobile satellite spectrum auctions in Europe.