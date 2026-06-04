Taras Shevchenko and Said Baraka Streets in Central Tashkent to Be Temporarily Closed

Due to an entertainment festival held in central Tashkent, traffic will be temporarily restricted on several streets. Restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 on June 4 to 07:00 on June 8.

Reportedly, during this period, traffic will be completely closed on Taras Shevchenko Street from its intersection with Fidokor Street to Nukus Street. Additionally, vehicular traffic will be temporarily suspended on Said Baraka Street from its intersection with Oybek Street to Amir Temur Avenue.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance before setting out on these days and to use detours to avoid congestion. Authorities stated that these restrictions are being imposed to ensure safety and public order during the festival.