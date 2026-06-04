Special Water Patrol Service Launched at Charvak Reservoir

·24·Society
Special Water Patrol Service Launched at Charvak Reservoir

With the onset of hot summer days, it is natural to see a sharp increase in the flow of domestic vacationers and foreign tourists to the Charvak Reservoir, one of the most picturesque spots in our country. During this peak period, systematic reforms are being implemented to ensure meaningful recreation and the highest level of safety for the population. In particular, a new system has been launched to further strengthen law enforcement and security measures in the Charvak water area.

From now on, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) will regularly conduct monitoring activities at the resort.

Modern equipment and rapid monitoring

To ensure round-the-clock protection of vacationers, sector employees have been fully equipped with the latest high-speed special watercraft. Modern jet skis and speedboats have been handed over to internal affairs officers.

This new equipment enables water basin inspectors to respond instantly to any emergencies and maintain complete and effective control over the entire water area.

What are the main tasks of the mobile groups?

Special mobile groups established at Charvak operate in the following key areas:

  • Preventing dangerous behavior: Strictly stopping the reckless and dangerous operation of water transport (boats and jet skis) that threatens citizens' lives;

  • Monitoring rescue equipment: Consistently checking that every person on the water is properly using mandatory life jackets;

  • Guarding swimming areas: Keeping designated swimming zones for vacationers under constant surveillance and preventing swimming in unauthorized areas.

Editorial note: The introduction of such a monitoring system during the mass recreation and swimming season is crucial for ensuring family peace of mind and preventing accidents. The goal is to ensure that every compatriot can enjoy safe and joyful moments amidst beautiful nature.

Stay tuned to Zamin pages for updates on changes at our country's most notable destinations, safety news, and the hottest stories of the summer season!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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