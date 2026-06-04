Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite Club

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Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite Club

Liverpool's summer transfer plans have suffered a major setback. The club's primary target, Yan Diomande, has openly expressed his affection for Paris Saint-Germain. The RB Leipzig star was expected to replace Mohamed Salah, but his latest comments suggest his heart is set on the Parc des Princes. Goal.com reports .

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the 19-year-old winger prefers a return to France for family reasons. "My future? I have a team handling that. I'm trying to focus entirely on my game. I've been a PSG fan since childhood, and I believe my father was also a supporter. I'm not thinking about the future right now; my full focus is on the World Cup," said Diomande.

This is a significant loss for the Merseyside club, who viewed the talented player as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah. Diomande proved his worth in the Bundesliga during the 2025-26 season, contributing to 20 goals in 33 matches. Notably, his 118 successful dribbles have made him one of Europe's most dangerous attackers.

Liverpool's issues are not limited to Diomande. Key defender Ibrahima Konaté is close to joining Real Madrid as a free agent. With Mohamed Salah and veteran defender Andrew Robertson also confirmed to be leaving, the failure to secure Yan Diomande could be a heavy blow for the club.

LiverpoolPSGTransfersYan DiomandeReal Madrid
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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