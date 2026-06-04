Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for Rüdiger

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Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for Rüdiger

Real Madrid are actively working on strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. The Spanish giants plan major reforms, particularly in their defensive line. According to Onda Cero radio, the 'Royal Club' have joined the race for Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol. Reports suggest that president Florentino Pérez and José Mourinho, who is expected to return to the team, want the Croatian centre-back in their squad. Goal.com reports this.

Ahead of the presidential elections, Florentino Pérez has promised not only to bring back Mourinho but also to secure the transfer of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. According to reports, Konaté could join the Madrid club as a free agent. Due to defensive issues, specifically Ferland Mendy's injury and David Alaba's expected departure, Gvardiol's ability to play on the left flank is considered crucial for the club.

Additionally, Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori is among Real Madrid's targets. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid side have made contact regarding the Italian defender. Calafiori may leave his current team due to a lack of playing time under Mikel Arteta. Notably, he was left on the bench for the full 120 minutes of the Champions League final.

Changes are also expected at right-back. Club legend Dani Carvajal is close to leaving, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has not performed as expected. Consequently, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. According to Romano, Los Blancos plan to sign him by activating the €20 million release clause in his contract.

Real MadridTransfersManchester CityArsenalChampions League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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