Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has been recognized as the fastest player in the first round of the 2026 World Cup.

According to data from the SofaScore platform, the 22-year-old footballer reached a speed of 36 kilometers per hour during the match. This was the highest figure among all players who took the field in the first round.

Josip Stanišić from Croatia followed Fayzullayev in the rankings, with a maximum speed of 35.9 km/h. Côte d'Ivoire's Wilfried Singo took third place with a result of 35.8 km/h.

Additionally, Germany's Nathaniel Braun and Algeria's Rafik Belghali recorded 35.7 km/h, while England's Niko O'Reilly reached 35.6 km/h.

This performance by Abbosbek once again demonstrated his high physical fitness, agility, and ability to put pressure on the opponent's defense on the wings.

In his first World Cup match, Fayzullayev scored against Colombia, authoring the first-ever goal for the Uzbekistan national team in World Cup history.

A historic goal and the highest speed in the tournament — all of this shows that the young player is demonstrating his potential on the big stage. Such a performance could further increase the interest of leading European clubs.

Uzbekistan fans expect fast, bold, and effective play from Fayzullayev in the upcoming matches.