Abbosbek Fayzullayev becomes the fastest player of the World Cup

·2·Sport
Abbosbek Fayzullayev becomes the fastest player of the World Cup

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has been recognized as the fastest player in the first round of the 2026 World Cup.

According to data from the SofaScore platform, the 22-year-old footballer reached a speed of 36 kilometers per hour during the match. This was the highest figure among all players who took the field in the first round.

Josip Stanišić from Croatia followed Fayzullayev in the rankings, with a maximum speed of 35.9 km/h. Côte d'Ivoire's Wilfried Singo took third place with a result of 35.8 km/h.

Additionally, Germany's Nathaniel Braun and Algeria's Rafik Belghali recorded 35.7 km/h, while England's Niko O'Reilly reached 35.6 km/h.

This performance by Abbosbek once again demonstrated his high physical fitness, agility, and ability to put pressure on the opponent's defense on the wings.

In his first World Cup match, Fayzullayev scored against Colombia, authoring the first-ever goal for the Uzbekistan national team in World Cup history.

A historic goal and the highest speed in the tournament — all of this shows that the young player is demonstrating his potential on the big stage. Such a performance could further increase the interest of leading European clubs.

Uzbekistan fans expect fast, bold, and effective play from Fayzullayev in the upcoming matches.

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistanSofaScoreCroatiaColombia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Kane Prioritizes Team Victory Over Personal RecordsHarry Kane Prioritizes Team Victory Over Personal RecordsToday, 21:16Historic Transfer: Bayern Demands Record Fee for OliseHistoric Transfer: Bayern Demands Record Fee for OliseToday, 19:13WC-2026: Messi, Rezayan and Cornelius Among the Best of the First Round!WC-2026: Messi, Rezayan and Cornelius Among the Best of the First Round!Today, 18:04Super Transfer: Real Madrid Preparing Serious Move for Michael OliseSuper Transfer: Real Madrid Preparing Serious Move for Michael OliseToday, 17:58Harry Kane acknowledges special bond between England national team and fansHarry Kane acknowledges special bond between England national team and fansToday, 17:57Spartak Legend Igor Ledyakhov Evaluates National Team's PerformanceSpartak Legend Igor Ledyakhov Evaluates National Team's PerformanceToday, 17:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?