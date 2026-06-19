Match featuring Uzbekistan sets attendance record!

·39·Sport
Match featuring Uzbekistan sets attendance record!

The football World Cup 2026 which has kicked off in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, is delivering unexpected records from the very first round. Football Meets Data portal reports that a total of 1,572,584 spectators watched the first 24 matches of the group stage live from the stadiums.

Notably, one of the highest figures in this round was recorded in the match featuring our compatriots.

TOP 5 most attended matches of the first round

To watch the historic match of the Uzbekistan national team, making its World Cup debut, against Colombia, 80,824 fans visited the magnificent stadium in Mexico. Along with Mexico's match, this is currently the absolute record of the tournament.

Rank

Match

Attendance

1–2

Uzbekistan — Colombia

80,824

1–2

Mexico — South Africa

80,824

3

Brazil — Morocco

80,663

4

France — Senegal

80,545

5

USA — Paraguay

70,492

Match featuring Uzbekistan sets attendance record!

Least attended match

The lowest figure of the first round was observed in the clash between the national teams of Ghana and Panama.

For information: The stadium was visited by 42,942 fans to watch this game live, which is nearly twice as low as the record figure.

Although the Uzbekistan national team missed their chance on the pitch (3:1), the activity of the fans in the stands and the true football atmosphere in the stadium were etched into the World Cup annals.

UzbekistanColombiaMexicoBrazilFrance
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