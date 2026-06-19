Lamine Yamal: "I want to help my team in the match against Saudi Arabia"

·3·Sport
Lamine Yamal: "I want to help my team in the match against Saudi Arabia"

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, shared his plans and desires ahead of the crucial match against Saudi Arabia in the second round of the World Cup. Following an unexpected dropped point in the first round, the young winger expressed his readiness to take the field and secure the first victory for 'La Roja'.

"I want to be on the pitch" — The young star's fighting spirit

Although Yamal understands that his physical condition is not yet ideal and the recovery process is ongoing, he is ready to give his all to restore the national team's status as favorites. His RTVE statement to the publication confirms this:

"It's still early, there's no need for that. I'm in the process of adapting; now is not the time to play the full game, but I can play as many minutes as the coach wants. Of course, we must win on Sunday because we are among the favorites. For that reason, winning is a must. I want to be on the pitch. Even if I know I can't play 90 minutes, I want to help the team."

Lamine Yamal's status at the 2026 World Cup

The current status of the player, who is in the recovery phase after an injury, is as follows:

  • Participation in Round 1: In the match against Cape Verde (0:0), in the 71st minute, he came on as a substitute and integrated into the pace of the game.

  • Physical condition: Due to the after-effects of an injury in April, he is not yet ready for a full 90-minute physical load.

  • Sunday's task: To provide the necessary creativity and speed to break through the Saudi Arabian defense.

Details of the next encounter

For Spain, the match against Saudi Arabia has become a strategic clash that could decide their progression from the group.

  • Match: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (World Cup 2026, Group N, Round 2)

  • Date: Sunday, June 21

  • Tournament situation: Since a draw was recorded against Cape Verde in the first round, the Spaniards now require nothing less than 3 points.

The 18-year-old's strong desire will certainly be an additional asset for the coaching staff. Whether the coach will risk starting him or keep him on the bench as a 'joker' to strengthen the game — we will find out on Sunday! Follow the hottest days of the World Cup with us.

Lamine YamalSpainBarcelonaSaudi ArabiaRTVE
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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