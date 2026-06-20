Neymar Returns: Carlo Ancelotti Delights Brazil National Team Fans

Brazil's star forward Neymar has recovered from injury and is ready to return to the pitch. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti officially confirmed that the experienced footballer's health has been restored and he will be able to participate in the decisive group stage match. This news is expected to provide a significant boost for the Selecao in the tournament taking place on North American soil. According to Goal.com, reports, .

According to reports, 34-year-old Neymar missed the first two matches of the group stage due to a calf muscle injury. Although he appeared on the bench during the first-round match against Morocco, the coaching staff decided not to risk fielding him. Now, the recovery process has been successfully completed, and the player is joining general team training.

Squad Changes and the Match Against Scotland

Goal.com reports that Carlo Ancelotti addressed Neymar's condition during a press conference following the victory over Haiti. "Neymar will train individually tomorrow and with the team starting Monday. He will be ready to participate in the match against Scotland," said the Italian specialist. This is timely for Brazil, as the team has not yet fully secured its progression from the group.

Neymar's return comes against the backdrop of an unexpected loss for the team. In the match against Haiti (3:0), another leading forward, Raphinha, suffered an injury and was forced to leave the pitch. Initial estimates suggest damage to the patellar tendons. Ancelotti emphasized that further medical examinations would be conducted regarding Raphinha's condition, and his future in the tournament would be determined thereafter.

The Brazil national team started the tournament slightly slower than expected. After a 1:1 draw with Morocco, the team desperately needed a victory to guarantee a playoff spot. While the confident win over Haiti eased the situation, the clash with Scotland will determine the final standing in the group.

Matches featuring Neymar always generate great interest among football fans. The return of the Brazilian star will undoubtedly increase the entertainment value of the tournament. Neymar is a key figure not only in organizing attacks but also in boosting the team's morale. His experience will be invaluable for the Selecao ahead of the knockout stage.

Currently, the Brazil national team is striving to consolidate its position in Group C. Neymar's appearance against Scotland will likely resolve issues in the attacking line and take the team's offensive potential to a new level.