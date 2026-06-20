Brazil Leads Group C — Haiti Suffers Heavy Defeat

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Brazil Leads Group C — Haiti Suffers Heavy Defeat

The second round of Group C in the World Cup is underway. Brazil, one of the tournament's main favorites, took the field against Haiti, demonstrating a significant class advantage and 3:0 securing a convincing victory.

This success puts the five-time world champions at the top of the group.

First-half battle: A show from Cunha and Vinícius

The fate of the match was practically decided in the first half. The South Americans exerted immense pressure on the opponent's goal from the opening minutes:

  • 23rd minute (1:0): During a quick counter-attack, Matheus Cunha broke through the defense to open the scoring.

  • 36th minute (2:0): Cunha proved his excellent form by scoring a second goal, completing a brace.

  • 45+3 minute (3:0): In first-half stoppage time, Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior left the Haiti goalkeeper helpless to make the scoreline emphatic.

In the second half, the Brazilian national team switched to a strategy of conserving energy while maintaining complete control of the game.

Tournament standings: Group C after Round 2

After two matches, the balance of power in the group is as follows:

  • Brazil — 4 points (Group leaders, very close to the playoff stage).

  • Haiti — 0 points (Almost out of contention after two defeats).

Starting lineups

List of players who started the match:

Brazil – Alisson, Gabriel, Danilo, Marquinhos, Santos, Casemiro, Guimarães, Paquetá, Raphinha, Vinícius, Cunha.
Haiti – Placide, Arquius, Ad, Delcroix, Expérance, Duverne, Bellegarde, Jean-Jacques, Providence, Pierre, Casimir.

Expert analysis:

Having learned from the dropped points in the first round, the Brazilian national team fully displayed their strength against Haiti. In particular, the chemistry between Matheus Cunha and Vinícius in the attack became a nightmare for the opponent's defense. The South Americans have almost secured their playoff spot ahead of the final round.

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BrazilHaitiVinícius JúniorReal MadridMatheus Cunha
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