Ronaldo's mysterious few-second gesture leaves fans puzzled

·6·Sport
Ronaldo's mysterious few-second gesture leaves fans puzzled

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again attracted fans' attention, this time not with a goal, but with an unusual gesture he made while leaving the pitch. His action sparked intense discussions on social media.

The incident occurred after Al-Nassr's Saudi Professional League match against Neom. As Ronaldo was walking off the field, he pointed his hand downwards and crossed two fingers.

The Al-Nassr club posted this clip on its official page, asking fans to guess what the player's gesture meant. Following this, users began putting forward various hypotheses. However, no official explanation of its true meaning has been provided yet.

In the match, Al-Nassr defeated Neom 1:0. Although Ronaldo missed a penalty during the game, he stayed on the pitch until the final whistle.

So far, neither the player himself nor the club has disclosed the meaning of the mysterious gesture. Therefore, the opinions expressed on social media remain purely speculative.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi Professional League
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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