Why did Oleksandr Usyk become a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo?

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Why did Oleksandr Usyk become a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk watched the goal-rich, dramatic clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Kholood in the Saudi Pro League directly from the stadium's VIP box.

In this match, world football star Cristiano Ronaldo once again put on a masterclass, scoring 3 goals (a hat-trick) and securing a resilient 5-3 victory for his team.

"Simply amazing": Usyk's emotional admission

After the game, the Ukrainian boxing legend did not hide his admiration for the Portuguese striker's high level of fitness and skill, despite his age:

"It was a great match. Simply amazing! Cristiano is truly an alien," Usyk said in a short and touching assessment.

Messi's autograph and the famous "Siuuu": The connection between Usyk and Ronaldo

Oleksandr Usyk's respect and interest in Cristiano have previously caught the attention of many fans:

  • Viral video on social media: Earlier, Usyk had posted a separate humorous video dedicated to Ronaldo;

  • Celebrating in an unusual setting: The boxer blew up the internet by mimicking Ronaldo's famous "Siuuu" goal celebration while standing in front of a framed jersey signed by Lionel Messi;

  • Closeness of two sports legends: During Usyk's fights and events in Saudi Arabia, the two athletes meet frequently and consistently support each other's sporting successes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's productivity continues to provide important points for Al-Nassr in the title race, while the appearance of world boxing leaders in football arenas further strengthens international interest in this league.

Oleksandr UsykCristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi Pro League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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