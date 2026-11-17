The Portugal U-17 national team took the field against the Andorra youth team in the European Championship qualifying round, securing a resounding 4-0 victory. This match was not only a confident win for the team but also a significant event for Cristiano Ronaldo Junior.

The 18-year-old footballer entered the pitch for the final 20 minutes of the match, marking his first appearance for the Portugal U-17 national team. In doing so, he followed in his father's footsteps, beginning a new chapter of his career in the national team jersey.

Currently, Ronaldo Junior plays for the youth team of the Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr. This season, he has participated in 7 matches for the team and scored 3 goals.

Notably, the young footballer's debut for the national team coincides with a period in which his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made a major career decision. It has been reported that the Portuguese star announced his retirement from the national team earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Portugal national team in 2003. Over a career spanning more than 23 years, he appeared in 234 matches, scored 146 goals, and provided 45 assists. He holds the world record for the most appearances and goals scored in the history of men's national teams.

Now, football fans are focusing not only on the legendary striker's career but also on how his son will continue his first steps on the international stage.