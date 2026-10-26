Will Ronaldo also come to Tashkent for the "Pakhtakor" vs. "Al-Nassr" match? Match tickets are already on sale

On November 2, the local club is expected to take the field against Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" at the "Pakhtakor" stadium in Tashkent. Tickets for the match have gone on sale, with prices reaching up to 600 thousand soms.

One of the main aspects of this clash is the ticket prices. While fans had the opportunity to enter some of "Pakhtakor"'s other matches for free, watching this upcoming game from the stadium will require spending significantly more money.

VIP tickets have not been put on open sale.

However, there is an important detail fans should note: Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the match has not been officially confirmed yet. Therefore, purchasing a ticket does not guarantee the opportunity to see the Portuguese star on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the upcoming match is generating great interest among football fans, and ticket prices have become one of the main topics of discussion surrounding the fixture.