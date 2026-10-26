Will Ronaldo also come to Tashkent for the "Pakhtakor" vs. "Al-Nassr" match? Match tickets are already on sale

·101·Sport
Will Ronaldo also come to Tashkent for the "Pakhtakor" vs. "Al-Nassr" match? Match tickets are already on sale

On November 2, the local club is expected to take the field against Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" at the "Pakhtakor" stadium in Tashkent. Tickets for the match have gone on sale, with prices reaching up to 600 thousand soms.

One of the main aspects of this clash is the ticket prices. While fans had the opportunity to enter some of "Pakhtakor"'s other matches for free, watching this upcoming game from the stadium will require spending significantly more money.

VIP tickets have not been put on open sale.

However, there is an important detail fans should note: Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the match has not been officially confirmed yet. Therefore, purchasing a ticket does not guarantee the opportunity to see the Portuguese star on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the upcoming match is generating great interest among football fans, and ticket prices have become one of the main topics of discussion surrounding the fixture.

PakhtakorAl-NassrCristiano RonaldoACL
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Big football in Tashkent: Ronaldo expected to take the pitch at Bunyodkor StadiumBig football in Tashkent: Ronaldo expected to take the pitch at Bunyodkor Stadium13 October 00:05Ronaldo's mysterious few-second gesture leaves fans puzzledRonaldo's mysterious few-second gesture leaves fans puzzled23 October 16:24Is Ronaldo coming to Uzbekistan? Conditions related to the visit have spreadIs Ronaldo coming to Uzbekistan? Conditions related to the visit have spread13 October 15:51Ronaldo revealed the 15-year rivalry with Messi and a curious behind-the-scenes momentRonaldo revealed the 15-year rivalry with Messi and a curious behind-the-scenes moment13 October 06:51Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubtCristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt5 October 16:16Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team takes on a political toneCristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team takes on a political tone4 October 21:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester