Cristiano Ronaldo is building a 20 million euro water plant

·77·World
Cristiano Ronaldo is building a 20 million euro water plant

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is building a mineral water production plant in the village of Gostei in the north of the country. Around 20 million euros are planned to be invested in the project.

According to Portugal's Lusa news agency, the project is being implemented by Maravilha Decimal, which is owned in equal shares by the footballer and Grupo Outeirinho. Both parties hold a 50 percent stake in the company.

Currently, land preparation and foundation work for the plant are underway. The enterprise is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, with production expected to launch in early 2028.

The plant will have the capacity to bottle 500–600 million liters of water annually in glass and plastic containers. Initially, 30–35 jobs are expected to be created at the enterprise. As production volumes increase, the number of employees may also grow.

The project will utilize natural spring water from the village of Gostei. The product is mainly planned to be exported to foreign markets, with the USA mentioned among the target markets. A special bottle design for the water is being developed in Italy.

This is one of the water business projects in which Ronaldo is involved. The new enterprise is being implemented in cooperation with Grupo Outeirinho, which operates in Portugal's packaged water market.

Cristiano RonaldoGrupo OuteirinhoMaravilha DecimalPortugal
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