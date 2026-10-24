Sarukyan and Chimaev dominate their opponents, Burroughs suffers sensational defeat
In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, the highly anticipated event for freestyle wrestling and grappling fans, RAF 14 took place.
During the evening, MMA stars Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev put on a masterclass in wrestling, while experienced veterans Alexander Shlemenko and legendary Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs shocked fans with unexpected defeats.
Tsarukyan leaves no chance for Danis: 10-0 score and pressure on the mat
In the main event of the tournament, UFC star Arman Tsarukyan faced the controversial American grappler Dillon Danis:
Physical advantage did not help: Despite being significantly larger in weight and size, Danis was helpless against Tsarukyan's intense attacks and speed;
Absolute dominance: Arman did not concede a single point to his opponent, ending the match with a 10-0 technical superiority victory and winning the RAF crossover middleweight title;
Conflict averted: As the match ended, Arman mounted Danis, who had started a brawl at the press conference the day before, and applied demonstrative pressure. Security intervened in time to resolve the conflict, and the fighters eventually shook hands.
11-0 from Chimaev and unexpected sensations
The rest of the tournament's bouts were also full of bright results:
Khamzat Chimaev — Robbie Lawler (11-0): UFC star Chimaev felt as comfortable against former champion Robbie Lawler as if he were in training, securing a technical superiority victory with an 11-point lead;
Shlemenko's defeat: Former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko unexpectedly lost 0-10 in his clash against UFC fighter Brendan Allen;
Burroughs' fall: Legendary Jordan Burroughs, an Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion, lost 5-7 to his young compatriot Michael Caliendo, causing the biggest sensation of the night.
Full results of the RAF 14 tournament:
Arman Tsarukyan — Dillon Danis: 10-0 (technical superiority)
Khamzat Chimaev — Robbie Lawler: 11-0 (technical superiority)
Michael Caliendo — Jordan Burroughs: 7-5
Brendan Allen — Alexander Shlemenko: 10-0 (technical superiority)
Pat Downey — Magomed Magomedkerimov: fall (early victory)
Lucia Yepez — Sarah Hildebrandt: 8-7
Sebastian Rivera — Vito Arujau: 11-11 (by criteria)
Ridge Lovett — Jordan Oliver: 13-2 (technical superiority)
Yonger Bastida — Zach Elam: 9-1
Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov — Mekhi Lewis: 5-4
Bella Mir — Hope Chase: 10-0 (technical superiority)
Dylan Ragusin — Juan Archuleta: 10-0 (technical superiority)
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