“I Want to Fight!”: Khamzat Chimaev Makes a Public Demand of Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev, one of the UFC middleweight division’s biggest stars, has launched an unexpected protest against the organization’s leadership. The next fight for “Borz,” who lost his championship belt in May, has still not been announced, and he is furious. What is keeping Chimaev out of the Octagon, and why is he publicly pressuring Dana White?

Direct appeal to Dana White: Chimaev’s patience has run out

The Chechen fighter, who does not want to remain without a fight, addressed UFC president Dana White directly through his official social media page with a question full of disbelief and demand:

“What are we waiting for? I want to fight, Dana White!” he said Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev thus showed that he is ready to return to the Octagon immediately after his defeat and reclaim his former status.

The situation surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and the championship belt

Category Status and key facts Athlete Khamzat Chimaev (“Borz”) Last fight Against Sean Strickland in May 2026 (lost by a controversial decision) Championship status Former middleweight champion Rematch obstacle Strickland cannot fight until December because of a shoulder injury Next bout September 5, Moscow (RAF tournament) — against Tyron Woodley under freestyle wrestling rules

Strickland’s injury and the wrestling bout in Moscow

In May this year, Khamzat suffered the first defeat of his career, losing to Sean Strickland by a controversial judges’ decision. Although Chimaev immediately demanded a rematch, reigning champion Strickland said that a serious shoulder injury would prevent him from entering the Octagon until at least December.

However, Khamzat does not want to waste time and plans to stay in competitive shape: he will step onto the mat in Moscow on September 5 in the main event of the RAF tournament, facing former UFC champion Tyron Woodley under freestyle wrestling rules.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev could reclaim the championship belt if a rematch with Sean Strickland is arranged?

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