A Huge Showdown: Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis to Fight for the Belt!

·60·Sport
A Huge Showdown: Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis to Fight for the Belt!

the No. 2 contender in the UFC lightweight rankings Arman Tsarukyan and showman and Misfits League light heavyweight champion Dillon Danis has been officially announced. This grappling clash, which has combat sports fans buzzing, will take place on October 3 in Las Vegas, USA.

This high-profile showdown RAF 14 tournament and will feature the RAF championship title and belt in the middleweight division.

The headline grappling clash in Las Vegas

The matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis is far more than an ordinary crossover clash—it is a collision between two different sporting schools and personalities. One of the leading contenders for the UFC lightweight title, Tsarukyan has decided to put his ground skills to the test once again.

His opponent is Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s former sparring partner, known for his controversial statements and behind-the-scenes antics on social media.

A Huge Showdown: Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis to Fight for the Belt!

Tsarukyan and Danis’ history in the RAF League

Both fighters have competed in the RAF (Submission Grappling) organization, and for each of them, the upcoming bout has the feel of a rematch:

  • Arman Tsarukyan: He made his RAF League debut in July, losing a decision to former UFC interim champion Colby Covington in a fierce, hard-fought bout. This time, Tsarukyan aims to bounce back and claim the first belt of his career.

  • Dillon Danis: Dillon’s record in the RAF League is far from impressive so far— 0-2. He first lost to Colby Covington, then stepped onto the mat against UFC star Khamzat Chimaev and suffered another defeat.

Memories of the Chimaev altercation and mass brawl

Dillon Danis’ appearance at the most recent RAF tournament was remembered not only for his defeat but also for a major brawl. After the intense bout with Khamzat Chimaev ended, a mass altercation broke out between the two teams on and off the stage.

The situation became so heated that order could only be restored after security personnel and police intervened. This time, too, the Las Vegas event is expected to feature a heated atmosphere and intense psychological pressure.

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Arman TsarukyanDillon DanisUFCLas VegasConor McGregor
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