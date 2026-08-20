How Did Dana White Answer the Question About Chimaev’s Return?

UFC president Dana White did not give an exact date for Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight. According to him, Chimaev’s name is always considered when upcoming bouts are discussed, but neither his next opponent nor his return date has been officially announced.

Khamzat Chimaev’s return remains uncertain

Dana White avoided providing clarity on Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight. The UFC president confirmed that the former champion’s name is being discussed for UFC 333, but neither an opponent nor a fight has been officially set.

Chimaev, meanwhile, has openly stated that he is ready to fight and addressed Dana White. In May, he lost his middleweight championship belt to Sean Strickland after a closely contested fight at UFC 328, with the bout ending in a split decision.

Will Chimaev return to the Octagon in October?

The leading option currently being discussed is UFC 333, which will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 24. However, based on White’s statement, Chimaev’s participation on the card is not yet guaranteed.

“I haven’t seen that. Yes, of course, whenever we talk about fights, his name is always considered. Just like every fighter on the entire roster. In an ideal world, every fighter should have three fights a year.”

UFC 333 is officially scheduled for October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event’s main card is set to feature the announced title bouts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev and Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

A rematch with Strickland remains possible

Chimaev has expressed his desire to face Sean Strickland in a rematch to reclaim the middleweight title. However, considering the reigning champion’s recovery process and the UFC 333 card still taking shape, that rematch has not yet been confirmed for the October event.

Chimaev’s fans will therefore have to keep waiting. He could return to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, but Dana White has not made any official promise yet.

Issue Current status Chimaev’s next fight Not officially announced UFC 333 October 24, Abu Dhabi Potential participation Under discussion Rematch request Against Sean Strickland Dana White’s response No exact date or opponent named

The main question now is: who could Chimaev face on his return?

Chimaev is making no secret of his desire to fight, while the UFC leadership is considering him as an option. However, not all questions have been answered yet.

If Chimaev is booked to fight at UFC 333, it could become one of the biggest events of the October tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev should get an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland, or should he face another opponent first? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article with UFC fans on Telegram and other social networks.