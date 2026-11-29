Tsarukyan emphasized that the UFC management promised him the next title shot, and as the number one contender, he has no intention of waiting around any longer:

The leader of the UFC lightweight (70.3 kg) rankings, Armenian mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan , has declared that he must be the one to fight for the championship belt next. He responded sharply to rumors regarding a potential clash between current champion Justin Gaethje and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski .

“I will be the one to fight for the next UFC championship belt. If Gaethje wants to fight Volkanovski, he should vacate the championship belt. I don’t know what they are doing there, but I am the number one contender and I deserve this opportunity. If they want to organize that fight, let them do it without putting the championship belt on the line. The UFC lightweight championship belt is mine, and I don’t want to wait any longer,” said Arman Tsarukyan.

Latest situation in the weight class

As a reminder, Arman Tsarukyan (24-3) fought his last UFC bout at UFC 331, where he knocked out Brazilian Mauricio Ruffy. He expects his title fight to take place in March or April 2027.

Current champion Justin Gaethje (28-5) became the undisputed lightweight champion in June 2026 after defeating Ilia Topuria. Currently, the 38-year-old American fighter has not made a final decision on whether to retire or continue his career. In turn, Alexander Volkanovski has expressed a desire to vacate his featherweight belt and move up to lightweight in order to become a two-division champion.