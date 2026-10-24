Barcelona winger reveals how social media is ruining football

·81·Sport
Barcelona winger reveals how social media is ruining football

The Catalan Barcelona club's attacking winger, the English star Anthony Gordon has taken center stage with unexpected and philosophical reflections ahead of his debut El Clasico against Real Madrid.

In an interview with the famous Spanish Sport.es publication, the winger spoke openly about how modern social media is disrupting human life and poisoning the mentality of professional footballers.

“The world is getting worse”: Personal guilt and phone addiction

Anthony Gordon sincerely explained the negative impact of the virtual world on human psychology using his own example:

  • The turning point after 2010: “I am fully convinced that since social media became popular — roughly from 2010 onwards — the world around us has been getting worse. People are focusing far too much on trivial things that have absolutely no significance;

  • True values: In reality, the only truth that truly matters is what is happening in your own home, with your family and loved ones;

  • Sense of unhappiness: I admit, I sometimes waste my time mindlessly scrolling through my smartphone. But the moment I do that, I feel very guilty, and this habit makes me even more unhappy,” says the footballer.

“Players are addicted to others' opinions”: How have networks changed the game?

The English football star is deeply concerned that individual posturing is being prioritized over team interests in modern football:

  • Artificial ratings: Social media has completely changed how players evaluate their own performance and their contribution on the pitch;

  • The temptation of online praise: Many players have become overly attached to and dependent on the opinions of strangers on the internet;

  • Crisis of team play: The entire public focus is directed only at individuals who score goals or provide assists. Yet, making the right team decision and helping teammates should always be far more important than personal statistics or virtual praise.

Ahead of the decisive clash against the Madrid side, Gordon's open and profound thoughts have sparked a wave of major discussions in the world of modern football.

Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A new stage in UFA and AFC cooperation: Continental football leader visits TashkentA new stage in UFA and AFC cooperation: Continental football leader visits Tashkent17 October 06:45Gianni Infantino arrived in Uzbekistan: FIFA delegation to review important projectsGianni Infantino arrived in Uzbekistan: FIFA delegation to review important projects29 September 23:40Carles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under MourinhoCarles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under Mourinho20 August 06:16Karim Adeyemi States His Biggest Dream: What Does He Want at Barcelona?Karim Adeyemi States His Biggest Dream: What Does He Want at Barcelona?30 July 08:03Manchester City Want to Sign Palmeiras Winger Allan EliasManchester City Want to Sign Palmeiras Winger Allan Elias21 August 00:39PSG sign Ajax winger Mika Godts for €55 millionPSG sign Ajax winger Mika Godts for €55 million16 August 11:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran