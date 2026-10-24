Barcelona winger reveals how social media is ruining football

The Catalan Barcelona club's attacking winger, the English star Anthony Gordon has taken center stage with unexpected and philosophical reflections ahead of his debut El Clasico against Real Madrid.

In an interview with the famous Spanish Sport.es publication, the winger spoke openly about how modern social media is disrupting human life and poisoning the mentality of professional footballers.

“The world is getting worse”: Personal guilt and phone addiction

Anthony Gordon sincerely explained the negative impact of the virtual world on human psychology using his own example:

The turning point after 2010: “I am fully convinced that since social media became popular — roughly from 2010 onwards — the world around us has been getting worse. People are focusing far too much on trivial things that have absolutely no significance;

True values: In reality, the only truth that truly matters is what is happening in your own home, with your family and loved ones;

Sense of unhappiness: I admit, I sometimes waste my time mindlessly scrolling through my smartphone. But the moment I do that, I feel very guilty, and this habit makes me even more unhappy,” says the footballer.

“Players are addicted to others' opinions”: How have networks changed the game?

The English football star is deeply concerned that individual posturing is being prioritized over team interests in modern football:

Artificial ratings: Social media has completely changed how players evaluate their own performance and their contribution on the pitch;

The temptation of online praise: Many players have become overly attached to and dependent on the opinions of strangers on the internet;

Crisis of team play: The entire public focus is directed only at individuals who score goals or provide assists. Yet, making the right team decision and helping teammates should always be far more important than personal statistics or virtual praise.

Ahead of the decisive clash against the Madrid side, Gordon's open and profound thoughts have sparked a wave of major discussions in the world of modern football.