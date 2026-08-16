PSG sign Ajax winger Mika Godts for €55 million

Paris Saint-Germain have officially confirmed that they have continued their busy summer transfer activity by signing talented Belgian winger Mika Godts from Dutch club Ajax. According to Goal.com, the Paris club have agreed to pay €55 million, including bonuses, for the 21-year-old, equivalent to approximately £47 million. Goal.com reports .

The young forward, who moved to the Parc des Princes after a standout season in the Eredivisie, has signed a five-year contract with the French club. In an interview with the club’s official website, Mika Godts said he was proud to join one of the strongest teams in the world and promised to repay the trust of the club’s leadership and head coach Luis Enrique.

A standout season in the Netherlands and historic figures

Mika Godts became one of the most productive wingers in the Dutch league last season. He scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists in the Eredivisie. As a result, he became one of only three players in Ajax history to record more than 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season since 2010/11.

According to Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff, the club wanted to keep the player but admitted it was powerless in the face of interest from major teams such as PSG. Cruyff particularly highlighted Godts’ unique qualities and his significant contribution to the team.

Changes in attack and Bradley Barcola’s future

Shortly before completing this transfer, the French giants had also signed Barcelona forward Ferran Torres for approximately €50 million. The arrival of former Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche has further strengthened the attack and intensified competition under head coach Luis Enrique.

Bradley Barcola’s future is uncertain as he risks losing his place in the starting XI following the arrival of the new players. According to reports, the France international is ready to consider a move to Liverpool this summer, and his departure from Paris is considered increasingly likely.