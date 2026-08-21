Manchester City Want to Sign Palmeiras Winger Allan Elias

·11·Sport
Manchester City Want to Sign Palmeiras Winger Allan Elias

England’s top clubs have begun actively reshaping their squads and strengthening their attacking lines ahead of the summer transfer window. According to The Athletic, Manchester City have identified Palmeiras’ talented winger Allan Elias as their top target. The transfer is expected to be an important step in replacing key players who are expected to leave and adapting the squad to upcoming changes. Goal.com reports it.

With Tottenham currently holding active talks over the transfer of Savinho, Manchester City’s management are looking for a suitable replacement. The 22-year-old Brazilian has attracted the attention of scouts from leading European clubs, with his technical ability and composure on the pitch impressing experts. However, the English club face serious difficulties, as Palmeiras’ management have firmly stated that they do not intend to sell their key player this summer.

Transfer Fee and Changes at the Club

According to sources at the Brazilian club, any interested party must pay the full €100 million release clause included in Allan Elias’ contract to sign him. The young talent, who made his Palmeiras first-team debut in 2025, has since made 48 appearances in Serie A, scoring six goals and providing five assists. He has also scored six times in all competitions this season, making a valuable contribution to his team’s title challenge.

Manchester City are undergoing one of the biggest squad overhauls in their history this summer. Several players who had a significant influence on the team’s core have left, including Rodri, who joined Barcelona, and Bernardo Silva, who moved to Real Madrid. Tijjani Reijnders’ departure from Manchester City is also creating serious challenges for head coach Enzo Maresca, forcing him to rebuild the squad.

Other Squad Changes at the Club

The changes at Manchester City are not limited to departures, as the club continue to make moves in the transfer market. Newcastle United are negotiating to sign midfielder Nico González, while Tottenham are working on the transfer of forward Omar Marmoush alongside Savinho. According to Goal.com, the final days of the summer transfer window are expected to produce plenty of high-profile moves.

As for Allan Elias, despite his impressive performances for the club, he has yet to make his official debut for the Brazil national team. Nevertheless, his potential and long-term prospects are making him an attractive target for some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. No matter how difficult the transfer may prove to be, Manchester City are ready to use every available option to sign the player.

Manchester CityAllan EliasPalmeirasTransfer NewsSavinho
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