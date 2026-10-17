A new stage in UFA and AFC cooperation: Continental football leader visits Tashkent

A high-ranking delegation led by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the members of the international delegation will stay in the capital, Tashkent, from October 16–18, participating in a number of official meetings and events.

Visit program and main objectives

The continental football leader's visit will cover a number of important areas at the national and international levels:

Familiarization with infrastructure facilities: Inspecting modern football stadiums, academies, and training bases being built in the country;

Popularizing football: Supporting promising projects aimed at developing children's and youth sports, as well as mass football;

Expanding international cooperation: Strengthening the partnership between the UFA and the AFC, and holding negotiations on expanding opportunities to host major continental tournaments in Uzbekistan.

The prestige of Uzbek football on the continent is growing

In recent years, the bright results of Uzbekistan's national and youth teams in Asian and world arenas, as well as the successful hosting of high-level international competitions, have significantly strengthened our country's position within the AFC system. Sheikh Salman's visit is a practical expression of this trust and will serve to take local football to a new stage.