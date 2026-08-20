Carles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under Mourinho

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Carles Puyol: Real Madrid Could Be Stronger Under Mourinho

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol said Real Madrid could become stronger under José Mourinho. The Catalan club legend holds the Portuguese coach in high regard and particularly highlighted his deep understanding of football.

Puyol made these comments after Mourinho returned to Real Madrid and began managing the team until 2029.

Puyol has known Mourinho for a long time

Carles Puyol recalled meeting Mourinho during the early stages of his career at Barcelona.

“We are talking about a great coach. I met him at Barcelona when I moved from the youth team to the first team. Even then, you could see how deeply he understood football.”

In Puyol’s view, Mourinho proved during the rest of his career that he is a top-level coach.

“Guardiola and Mourinho, Messi and Cristiano”

Puyol also recalled Mourinho’s first spell at Real Madrid. At the time, the rivalry between the Madrid club and Barcelona was one of the biggest clashes in world football.

“Two great teams shone on the pitch against the backdrop of the rivalry between Guardiola and Mourinho, Messi and Cristiano. I remember that magnificent competition very well.”

Mourinho’s new era at Real Madrid is expected to make the rivalry with Barcelona a central theme once again. Ahead of the new La Liga season, the Madrid side once more sees the Catalans as one of its main rivals.

Puyol also believes in Barcelona

Interestingly, although the Barcelona legend acknowledged that his rival could become stronger, he also expressed confidence in his own club’s chances.

He stressed that Barcelona remain a strong team and can achieve good results in the new season.

“I still believe that Barcelona are a strong team capable of having a great season. Real Madrid could become even more powerful with Mourinho.”

Another major rivalry is expected this season

There is growing speculation that Mourinho’s return could give Real Madrid fresh energy. The Portuguese coach also worked at the club from 2010 to 2013, when he was involved in an intense rivalry with Barcelona.

Now the coach faces another task: turning Real Madrid into the main contender for the Spanish title once again.

Indicator

Information

Coach

José Mourinho

Club

Real Madrid

Mourinho’s first spell

2010–2013

New contract

Until 2029

Puyol’s assessment

Real Madrid could become stronger

The first test is near

Real Madrid will play its first La Liga match of the new season against Espanyol on August 22. For Mourinho, it will be one of the first serious competitive tests of his second spell at Real Madrid.

Puyol’s statement has further increased interest in El Clásico ahead of the new season: Barcelona believe in their own strength, while Real Madrid are targeting the top once again with Mourinho.

Do you think Mourinho can make Real Madrid better than Barcelona ? Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to football fans on Telegram and social media.

Carles PuyolJosé MourinhoReal MadridBarcelonaLionel Messi
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