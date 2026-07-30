Karim Adeyemi States His Biggest Dream: What Does He Want at Barcelona?

Recently joined Barcelona, the talented German winger Karim Adeyemi gave an interview to the influential Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo . In this interview, the player spoke openly about his plans at the Catalan club, his biggest dream, and a painful past defeat.

Zamin.uz reports on the main details of this interesting conversation and Adeyemi's future goals.

1. Champions League Defeat: Pain and Passion

During the interview, the journalist reminded Adeyemi of his defeat in the Champions League final with "Borussia Dortmund". Back then, the German club missed out in the decisive match, and it remains a very painful moment for Adeyemi.

When asked by the journalist about getting revenge for this defeat with Barcelona, Adeyemi responded firmly and passionately.

Karim Adeyemi: "Of course. Winning the Champions League is my biggest dream. I was very close to this goal, unfortunately, luck turned away from us back then and we lost. But I haven't given up."

These words demonstrate the player's high level of enthusiasm and motivation. He is determined to triumph in Europe's most prestigious club tournament with Barcelona.

2. Hard Work and Goal on the Path to a Dream

Adeyemi emphasized that he is working tirelessly to achieve his dream. For him, winning the Champions League is not just a dream, but a concrete goal.

The player's view: "I still dream of winning this tournament. I work hard every day specifically towards this goal, to make my dream come true."

These words show the German winger's professional approach and his confidence in contributing to Barcelona's success. His arrival is expected to further strengthen the Catalan attack.

3. From Borussia to Barcelona: A New Page

Recall that Karim Adeyemi transferred to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last week. This transfer became a new and important page in the German winger's career. He is ready to showcase his potential at Camp Nou and achieve great success with the team.

His interview attracted the attention of many football fans and experts. Adeyemi's enthusiasm and goals strengthen expectations for Barcelona's future.

Karim Adeyemi's interview and goals

Aspect / Metric Details Player Karim Adeyemi (22 years old, Germany) Club Barcelona (recently joined) Former Club Borussia Dortmund Main Goal Winning the Champions League Past Experience Champions League finalist (defeat) Interview Publication Mundo Deportivo Main Topic of Interview Dream and Plans

The passion and goals of Barcelona's new star Karim Adeyemi are amazing everyone.

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Do you think Karim Adeyemi can win the Champions League together with Barcelona? Can he strengthen the Catalan attack? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!