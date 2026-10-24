45 Gold Medals and Third Place in Asia: Uzbekistan Sets Historic Record in Para Sports

The prestigious event hosted by Japan, Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games have officially concluded. The Uzbekistan delegation, which performed successfully at the competition, won a total of 145 medals and entered history as the third strongest team on the continent.

This success marks the highest achievement in our country's history at the Asian Para Games in terms of both medal quality and total count. The previous best result was recorded at the 2014 games held in South Korea, where our representatives finished in 5th place.

45 Gold: The Podium of Uzbekistan's Para Athletes

Throughout the tournament, our compatriots demonstrated great willpower and skill, securing firm positions on all steps of the podium:

Gold medals: 45;

Silver medals: 49;

Bronze medals: 51;

Total medals won: 145.

Thanks to this high result, Uzbekistan surpassed leading sporting nations on the continent such as India, South Korea, Iran, and Thailand by a significant margin.

Top 10: Final Medal Table of the Competition

While China took the lead in the overall medal ranking of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Games, host nation Japan took second place. The top ten looks as follows:

China: 207 gold, 117 silver, 111 bronze (total: 435) Japan: 64 gold, 60 silver, 62 bronze (total: 186) Uzbekistan: 45 gold, 49 silver, 51 bronze (total: 145) India: 30 gold, 35 silver, 49 bronze (total: 114) South Korea: 29 gold, 38 silver, 33 bronze (total: 100) Iran: 26 gold, 36 silver, 40 bronze (total: 102) Thailand: 19 gold, 40 silver, 66 bronze (total: 125) Indonesia: 15 gold, 21 silver, 37 bronze (total: 73) Kazakhstan: 12 gold, 16 silver, 22 bronze (total: 50) Saudi Arabia: 8 gold, 8 silver, 1 bronze (total: 17)

This historic achievement of the Uzbekistan national Paralympic movement once again proves the high effectiveness of the reforms being carried out in the country in the field of sports and inclusivity.