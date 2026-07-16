11 Golds in Jakarta: Two of Our Teams Finish First in Asia!

·28·Sport
11 Golds in Jakarta: Two of Our Teams Finish First in Asia!

Uzbekistan's young boxers concluded the Asian Championships in Jakarta with a major victory. Our U-19 and U-23 men's national teams took first place in the overall team standings.

Across the two age categories, our representatives won a total of 18 medals — 11 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze. The Asian Boxing Confederation confirmed that our U-19 team won 7 out of 10 weight classes, while our U-23 representatives became champions in 4 weight classes.

Four golds for the U-23 team

In the U-23 boxing competition, Uzbekistan representatives secured four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Medal

Weight

Boxer

Gold

-65 kg

Ilhomjon Irgashev

Gold

-70 kg

Abdulloh Madaminov

Gold

-80 kg

Fazliddin Erkinboyev

Gold

+90 kg

Ozodbek Aliyev

Silver

-85 kg

Norbek Abdullayev

Silver

-90 kg

Samir Sobirov

Bronze

-55 kg

Faryozbek Do‘smatov

Bronze

-60 kg

Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov

Bronze

-75 kg

Abdulaziz Abdulhamidov

According to official results, Ilhomjon Irgashev, Abdulloh Madaminov, Fazliddin Erkinboyev, and Ozodbek Aliyev became Asian champions in their respective weight categories. In the U-23 bouts, where Kazakhstan won three golds, India two, and Japan one, Uzbekistan became the team with the most champions.

U-19 boxers dominated the finals

Our junior national team achieved even higher results. Seven out of the eight Uzbek boxers who reached the finals won their decisive bouts.

Medal

Weight

Boxer

Gold

-50 kg

O‘tkirbek Norqosimov

Gold

-55 kg

Elyor Rustamov

Gold

-60 kg

Muhammadrizo Ukimov

Gold

-75 kg

Suhrob Rahmatullayev

Gold

-80 kg

Abror Sharipov

Gold

-85 kg

Sardorbek Bahromxo‘jayev

Gold

-90 kg

Asadbek Sultanboyev

Silver

+90 kg

Islom Salixov

Bronze

-70 kg

Saidxo‘ja Sadillaxo‘jayev

The Uzbekistan U-19 team won seven out of the ten gold medals available in the men's competition. Kazakhstan achieved championships in two weight classes, and the Republic of Korea in one.

Overall results of the two teams

The medals of our men's national teams at the Jakarta competition were distributed as follows:

Age Category

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

U-23

4

2

3

9

U-19

7

1

1

9

Total

11

3

4

18

In particular, the high efficiency in the finals is noteworthy: representatives of both teams won the majority of their decisive bouts.

A major victory among 20 countries

The U-19 and U-23 Asian Championships were held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, from July 3 to 16. 329 boxers from 20 national federations participated in the competition.

Uzbekistan's having both men's teams finish first in the overall standings is a significant result for the near future of the country's boxing. The young athletes who became champions in Jakarta are expected to represent Uzbekistan in the senior national team, world championships, and Olympic Games in the future.

In your opinion, which of the boxers who became champions in Jakarta will win Olympic gold in the future?

UzbekistanJakartaKazakhstanIndiaJapan
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