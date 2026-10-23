Hologram police officers appear in South Korea to reduce crime

·52·World
Hologram police officers appear in South Korea to reduce crime

Lifelike holographic police officers are being tested in South Korea's capital, Seoul, to enhance public safety and prevent crime. According to preliminary data, this technology has helped reduce the number of crimes in public places.

Every evening from 19:00 to 22:00, an image of a man in police uniform, taller than 170 centimeters, appears in the crowded Judong No. 3 Park in Seoul's Chung-gu district. He reminds citizens that the police will arrive promptly in emergency situations and that surveillance cameras are present in the area.

However, this is not a real police officer, but a three-dimensional hologram created to foster a sense of security among citizens and prevent disorder. Developed by Hologrammica, a company specializing in holographic technology, this model was installed as a test in October of last year.

The number of crimes decreased by 22 percent

An Dong Hyun, head of the Junbu Police Department, noted that the hologram is a modern tool that enhances citizens' sense of security and exerts a psychological effect on preventing offenses.

He stated that the police plan to expand crime-fighting measures using artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, when comparing identical periods before and after the installation of the hologram, the number of crimes committed in and around the park area decreased by approximately 22 percent.

An illuminated cardboard figure in the likeness of a police officer stands at night.

While the police acknowledge that this technology cannot directly apprehend criminals, they emphasize that it can be effective in preventing law-breaking and shaping a sense of security among people. In the future, its scope of application may be expanded depending on the results.

Police representatives believe that upon closer inspection, it is clear the hologram is not a real person. However, the mere impression that a police officer is standing there has influenced people's behavior.

Internet users compared the hologram to a ghost

Although the police highlight the positive results of the technology, internet users have reacted to it humorously. Many likened the hologram to a modern guard scarecrow, suggesting that the decrease in crime might be because people became afraid to enter the park.

"What on earth is this, a police ghost is wandering around here! What are people even thinking?" — wrote one user.

Thus, the experiment in Seoul demonstrates new methods of ensuring public safety using modern technologies. However, the long-term effectiveness of holographic police officers and their deployment in other areas depend on future results.

SeoulHolographic police officerHologrammicaPublic safety
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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