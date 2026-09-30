First finalist at the Asian Games: South Korea stages a comeback to reach the final for the 4th time

The first finalist among the men's national teams has been determined in the fiercely contested football tournament of the Asian Games. In the opening semifinal clash, reigning champions South Korea faced China and secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory. Although China's Wang Yudong opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, the Koreans ramped up the pressure and restored parity in the 33rd minute thanks to a precise header from Lee Young-jun.

The climax of the second half came in the 82nd minute: Bae Jun-ho scored the winning goal into the opponent's net, booking his team a spot in the final for the gold medals. Thus, South Korea has advanced to the final stage for the fourth consecutive time in the history of the Asian Games. Now, the opponent of the Koreans in the decisive championship match will be determined in the parallel semifinal between Uzbekistan and Japan.

"Spirited comeback, decisive strike in the 82nd minute, and historical streak": 5 key points

The most important official facts regarding the South Korea vs. China semifinal match:

The first official finalist is known: South Korea defeated China 2-1 in the semifinal match to advance to the game for the gold medals;

China's early goal: Wang Yudong opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to put China ahead;

Lee Young-jun's equalizer: The Koreans leveled the score 10 minutes later, in the 33rd minute, through a header by Lee Young-jun;

Bae Jun-ho opens the door to the final: A beautiful goal scored by Bae Jun-ho in the 82nd minute decided the fate of the match;

Record 4th consecutive final: South Korea has become a finalist in the continental Asian Games for the fourth time in a row.

South Korea vs. China semifinal match protocol and result classification

Technical parameters of the semifinal encounter, goal chronology, and analysis of tournament status:

Tournament and performance criteria South Korea National Team China National Team Final score 2 : 1 (comeback and victory) 1 : 2 (defeat) First-half result 1 : 1 (equality restored) 1 : 1 (initial lead lost) Goalscoring times Lee Young-jun (33rd min), Bae Jun-ho (82nd min) Wang Yudong (23rd min) Historical success Reaching the Asian Games final for the 4th consecutive time Missed out on the final, will compete for 3rd place (bronze) Next stage and opponent Finalist: Opponent will be Uzbekistan or Japan Advances to the bronze medal match

Football and strategic analysis: Why is Korea reaching the final a tough test for opponents?

Conclusions of international football analysts, commentators, and Asian football experts:

"Hegemony at the Asian Games": South Korean youth football has dominated this tournament for many years; reaching the final in 4 consecutive competitions indicates exceptionally high squad quality, physical conditioning, and tournament experience;

School of comeback and character: The fact that a team losing 0-1 at the beginning of the match did not panic, maintained systematic pressure until the 82nd minute, and snatched victory demonstrates how mentally resilient the Koreans are; this will demand full 90-minute concentration from any opponent in the final;

Potential final intrigue for Uzbekistan: If the Uzbekistan U-23 national team defeats Japan, continental fans will witness a long-awaited superfinal between the two strongest youth teams in Asia — Uzbekistan and South Korea.

Which team do you think will be South Korea's opponent in the final — Uzbekistan or Japan? If our representatives reach the final, can they break the hegemony of Korea, a four-time consecutive finalist of the Asian Games, and bring the continental gold medal to our country? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot semifinal analysis of Asian football with all fans!