World's Strongest Passports Announced: New Global Ranking

The international organization Henley Passport Index has presented the ranking of the world's most powerful passports for 2026. The ranking was formed based on the number of countries and territories that citizens of a country can visit without obtaining a prior visa.

Recent studies show that the position and diplomatic influence of Asian countries in the field of global mobility and travel have strengthened to an unprecedented degree.

Asian Hegemony: The top four spots belong to Asia!

According to the results of the 2026 ranking, the Singaporean passport has been recognized as the strongest passport in the world. Singaporeans can currently travel worldwide to 192 destinations visa-free (for context, in 2016 this figure was 173).

The honorable second place was shared simultaneously by three Asian giants:

Japan

South Korea

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Citizens of these countries have the opportunity for free entry without any visa to 188 countries around the world.

Record Leap: The UAE has recorded a historic indicator over the past 20 years. The country has increased the number of visa-free destinations by 153, reaching a total of 188. This is the fruit of active diplomatic relations and economic development.

The Situation in Europe and North America

European and North American countries are also maintaining stability, but against the backdrop of the rapid growth of Asian countries, their ranking has dropped slightly.

European countries:

Norway — 5th place (186 visa-free destinations)

Switzerland — 6th place (185 destinations)

European Union and Great Britain — average 184 countries with visa-free entry.

North America:

Canada — 183 destinations

USA — 180 destinations

Although Canada and the USA have increased the number of visa-free destinations compared to 2016, due to the very rapid development of other countries, they have been pushed down the ranking table.

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